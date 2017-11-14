Vo-Tech To Perform “Peter and the Starcatcher”

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy will be performing “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, Ocean County College on Friday Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There will be an additional performance for senior citizens on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. with reduced pricing.

The work imagines the backstory of Peter Pan, based on a novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

For tickets, call 732-255-0500 or go to grunincenter.org.

The Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy is a four-year public high school which provides performing arts curricula focused in dance, vocal music and acting along with a college preparatory academic program. Visit ocvts.org for more information.