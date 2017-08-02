Vendors Needed For BlueClaws Craft Fair

LAKEWOOD – The BlueClaws are looking for craft vendors to set up tables at their September 2nd BlueClaws Extravaganza. Vendor spaces are $150 and include 10 tickets to that night’s game vs. the Kannapolis Intimidators at 7:05 p.m. The craft fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and run through the end of the game. Vendors can start setting up at 12 p.m.

Crafters interested in applying for a spot should fill out this application: milb.com/documents/3/9/0/244115390/Extravaganza_Vendor_Application_wyprd2pb.pdf and send it back either by mail or email to Lakewood BlueClaws, Extravaganza Vendor Fair, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood NJ 08701 or [email protected].