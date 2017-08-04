Sheriff’s Department Joins Project Medicine Drop

TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Attorney General’s “Project Medicine Drop” initiative is growing, with a new Medicine Drop Box being added to the Ocean County Justice Complex at 120 Hooper Avenue.

Residents can find the box on the first floor of the complex and use it to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications during the building’s regular business hours.

Drop Boxes are typically placed inside police department headquarters within view of law enforcement officers. Their bold, prominent logos make the boxes easy to spot.

This new location is part of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department’s desire to continue the fight against opiate and heroin abuse in the county, which can often be driven by abuse of prescription painkillers.

“The Sheriff’s Department looks forward to working with the New Jersey Attorney General’s office along with the municipal police departments in Project Medicine Drop to help limit the amount of prescription drugs that are not disposed of safely,” said Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy in a statement.

With this new Justice Complex Drop Box, residents will now have 20 locations in Ocean County to dispose of their unwanted prescription medications. Most of these Drop Box locations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The Toms River Police Department also has a Drop Box inside their headquarters.

Residents are encouraged to use these Project Medicine Drop Boxes to dispose of any unused prescription medications safely and anonymously, with no questions asked. The initiative also helps protect New Jersey’s environment by keeping prescription drugs out of landfills and away from our water supply.

“Project Medicine Drop is a natural addition to our commitment to help improve the public safety and quality of life in Ocean County,” said Ocean County Freeholder John P. Kelly, who serves as Director of Public Law and Safety. “It will encourage our residents to be fully aware of the potential for abuse presented by otherwise beneficial medications.”

For more information about Project Medicine Drop, including a full list of Project Medicine Drop locations, visit NJConsumerAffairs.gov/meddrop.