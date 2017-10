JERSEY SHORE – Do you want to see something really scary?

Well, we do.

JerseyShoreOnline.com is collecting photos of scary Halloween decorations. We will be showcasing them online and in our seven weekly Times newspapers.

Please send photos of residential Halloween decorations, not professional ones for businesses or haunted attractions.

So, if you have a decoration that you are proud of, please email your photo(s) to [email protected]. Include your street address in the email.