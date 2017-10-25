Provident Bank Foundation Grants $10K To Habitat Program

TOMS RIVER – Representatives of The Provident Bank Foundation and of Provident Bank presented a grant in the amount of $10,000 to Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity. This grant will go towards Northern Ocean Habitat’s Brush with Kindness home preservation repair program focusing on interior and exterior repairs for low-income homeowners, seniors, disabled and veterans. This repair program helps individuals reclaim their dignity by providing home repairs that enable a homeowner to live in a healthy, safe home.