OHI Is Offering Flu Shots At All Of Its Health Centers

Ocean Health Initiatives (OHI), a federally qualified health center in Ocean County, is offering flu shots for 2017-2018 through appointments at all six of its health centers. Schedule flu shot appointments by calling 732-363-6655 or at ohinj.org.

OHI accepts and will work with most insurances. For adult patients without insurance, the regular flu shot costs $20 dollars and the high dose for seniors costs $30. Through the program Vaccines for Children (VFC), a federally funded program, children without insurance, who are self-pay patients, or who are recipients of Medicaid Plan A can receive a flu shot at no cost.

OHI health centers offer preservative free, latex free, and egg-free vaccinations. The flu shot usually takes two weeks to take effect, so getting a flu shot now will protect people when the flu reaches the height of its season and help stop the spread of the flu virus.

Dr. Gilbert Fleischer, Chief Medical Officer of OHI, reminds everyone that influenza is a serious disease that can affect everyone at any age and can lead to major health issues, such as hospitalizations and even death. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) recommends everyone six months or older get a flu shot before the end of November. Additionally, everyone should consider getting the flu vaccine, especially the elderly, and those with chronic lung or heart disease.

For questions about the flu shot program, contact Kyle Fannan, marketing development associate, at 732-719-1570.