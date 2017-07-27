OCVTS Offering New Medical Assistant Program

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County Vocational Technical School is now offering a full-time Medical Assistant Program. This new, 10-month course will run Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., starting in September.

The goal of the program is to teach students the skills and knowledge needed to pass the NCMA exam and become a National Certified Medical Assistant, or continue their education to become a radiology technician, licensed practical or registered nurse, health information technologist, billing and coding specialist, or explore other healthcare careers.

The program will cover physician assisting skills, as well as administrative and clinical aspects. The curriculum includes medical terminology and abbreviations, medical law and ethics, insurance billing and coding, medical history intake, computerized scheduling, in-depth computerized software, infection control, vital signs and electrocardiograms. Laboratory procedures include urinalysis, strep tests, capillary sticks and venipuncture techniques.

Federal Aid, Veterans Education Benefits and Unemployment Retraining Benefits are available for this program, depending on specific needs. Visit ocvts.org for more information or call 732-473-3100, ext. 3144.