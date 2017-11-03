Ocean County’s Computer Network Secure Ahead Of Election Day

OCEAN COUNTY – For the last few months, you have seen tons of colorful lawn signage, viewed hundreds of negative attack ads and have been bombarded with uncomfortable political talk from all different directions. It all comes to an end this Tuesday as New Jersey Decides 2017.

All eyes will be on the state’s Gubernatorial Election between Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and Democrat businessman Phil Murphy. There are also hundreds of countywide and local races to look out for around the state.

Here in Ocean County, officials are making sure there is no “funny stuff” when it comes to the voting process. According to a press release issued by the Ocean County Freeholders this week, the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center for Homeland Security has made sure that the county’s computer network is secure.

Ocean County Freeholder Jack Kelly says “We take these steps to assure the integrity of the election. It’s imperative voters know we have done all we can to make sure their vote is secure.”

Edward Bavais, the Director of Information Technology for Ocean County says “As of November 2, no critical vulnerabilities were indicated in the assessment of the computer network that is used in the upcoming election.”

Great care has been taken for the software and the network to make sure it can’t be rigged or hacked in any way. According to the news release, checks are done daily to make sure everything stays safe and secure.