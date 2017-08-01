Ocean County Trip To NBC Studios, NYC

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation will be traveling to NYC on Thursday, September 28 for a great tour and visit to see the sights. Check out behind-the-scenes of the NBC Production Studio and visit local tourist spots like St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Times Square. The bus departs at 8 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. to Ocean County Park in Lakewood. The fee is $65 and includes NBC Tour ticket.

To register, send a check made payable to the “County of Ocean” to Ocean County Parks and Recreation, 1198 Bandon Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. Please provide name, address and daytime telephone number, along with program number when registering.

For more information, or to receive a Parks & Recreation Newsletter, call toll free 1-877-OCPARKS or visit our website at oceancountyparks.org