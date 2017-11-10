Ocean County Library Thanksgiving Weekend Schedule

TOMS RIVER – All branches of the Ocean County Library will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. All branches will be closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24, the Barnegat, Brick, Jackson, Lakewood, Manchester, Stafford, and Toms River branches will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All branches will reopen Nov. 25.

Customers are encouraged to use the library’s online resources, including databases, ebooks, emagazines, and online classes which are available through theoceancountylibrary.org.

For more information, contact the Ocean County Library at its website or by telephone at 732-349-6200.