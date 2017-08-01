Ocean County Collected 12 Tons Of Unused Meds

STAFFORD – In an effort to get unused medications away from drug dealers and addicts, the county has collected 12 tons of prescriptions since the program began in 2013, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato said today.

The goal is to get these medications off the streets so that they can’t be used or sold, he said during a presentation at the Southern Service Center.

Today was Prescription Take Back Day, when people are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring unused medications to designated locations. They are then taken by the county.

Several municipalities have drop-off boxes where you can dispose of your medications any day. Call your local government to find out when and where you can drop off your unused prescriptions. Officials have said that dumping them in the toilet or in the garbage is not safe because the chemicals eventually get into the drinking water.

More coverage of this event and the drug issues facing Ocean County will be found in future articles on JerseyShoreOnline.com and in The Southern Ocean Times newspaper.