MATES Students Hold ‘Tropical Trot’ For Hurricane Relief

MANAHAWKIN – Every year, students from the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (MATES) in Manahawkin hold a Turkey Trot race.

This year, students renamed the annual run to a ‘Tropical Trot’ to raise money for relief efforts in the recently hurricane-ravaged regions of Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

On Friday, October 7, 94 MATES students took part in the run. With the help of physical education teachers Brian Coen and Sean McAndrew, the Tropical Trot raised $2,500 and the money will be donated to the Jetty Rock Foundation, which is currently donating money to relief efforts in the affected areas.

Local businesses Jetty, Farias Surf and Sport, Ann Coen Photography, Speakeasy Pizza and China Ming of Jackson chipped in to donate prizes for the top finishers in the race.

The Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science is a specialized high school managed by the Ocean County Vocational Technical School District designed to give students a rigorous academic curriculum focused in the areas of science, math and technology. For more information, visit ocvts.org.