Learn About OCVTS High School Academies

OCEAN COUNTY – Middle school students in Ocean County are invited to embrace their passion for math, science, performing arts or criminal justice and attend information sessions for the 2018-2019 school year at the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (MATES), the Performing Arts Academy (PAA) and the Academy of Law and Public Safety (ALPS).

These academies are four-year public high schools administered by Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS), each designed to provide a college-ready academic curriculum focused on specific career areas.

MATES will hold admission information sessions at 195 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin:

Saturday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

PAA will hold admission information sessions at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the Ocean County College Campus in Toms River:

Saturday, October 21 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 at 9 a.m.

ALPS will hold admission information sessions at the Ocean County Fire Training Center on Volunteer Way in Waretown:

Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, better known as MATES, concentrates on giving students a challenging academic curriculum in the areas of science, math and technology, with additional focus on marine and environmental science. Students have the opportunity to take part in hands-on fieldwork, research and internships throughout Ocean County, preparing them for math and science-related careers. MATES was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in 2012.

The Performing Arts Academy provides a curriculum in dance, vocal music, acting, as well as a new fourth discipline, audio recording and technical theatre. The program incorporates arts into educational areas and uses professionals from the arts industry throughout the learning process. PAA was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2014.

The Academy of Law & Public Safety is accepting its first incoming class of freshmen students. It began as a shared-time program back in 2001 and transitioned into a full-time high school academy for juniors and seniors last year. The program provides a rigorous, college-ready curriculum of criminal justice skills and training.

Information sessions will outline the admission process and provide details and insight into the career-based learning environments these academies offer. Admission paperwork and applications will be given out to parents and students during the sessions.

Students will be selected based on their applications following a competitive process and enter the academies as ninth graders. Students must live in Ocean County to be eligible. Deadline to apply is December 11.

For more information about the OCVTS high school academies or the upcoming admission information sessions, visit ocvts.org or call OCVTS Academy Admissions at 732-473-3100, ext. 3065.