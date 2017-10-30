It’s Time To “Fall Back” For The End Of Daylight Saving Time

OCEAN COUNTY – It’s that time of year again when the last rays of sunlight disappear during the late afternoon.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 5, when clocks must be turned back a full hour.

“I encourage drivers to pay extra attention during the dusk because the sun sets early and it’s warm enough that children may still be riding bikes and playing outdoors,” Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari said.

While the change hastens the arrival of night, it also provides additional daylight for children traveling to school or waiting for the bus early in the morning.

Vicari also reminded residents to be on the lookout for older electronics – such as alarm clocks – that may automatically change the time on the wrong date.

A decade ago, Congress changed the daylight saving time end date from the last weekend in October to the first Sunday in November.

“I still have electronics in my home that automatically update on the wrong day,” Vicari said.

The beginning of standard time is also a reminder to check smoke alarms in your home, Vicari said.

“This is an excellent time to check each alarm and replace the batteries to ensure that the devices are working properly,” he said.