Harvest The Bay Day At Island Beach State Park

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK – The 2017 Harvest the Bay Festival is on Saturday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Bathing Pavilion #1 in Island Beach State Park.

The Harvest the Bay Festival was created to promote the ecological, historic, social and economic resources that the Barnegat Bay brings to our local community. There will be fun activities for the whole family, educational organizations working to protect and conserve the Barnegat Bay, fresh/local seafood and Island Beach State Park Naturalists providing free clamming and seining tours throughout the day.

For more information, please contact the Nature Center at 732-793-1315 or [email protected]