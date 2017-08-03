Harvest The Bay Day At Island Beach State Park

By
Sara Grillo
-
Island Beach State Park (Photo by Allison Kobus)

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK – The 2017 Harvest the Bay Festival is on Saturday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Bathing Pavilion #1 in Island Beach State Park.

The Harvest the Bay Festival was created to promote the ecological, historic, social and economic resources that the Barnegat Bay brings to our local community. There will be fun activities for the whole family, educational organizations working to protect and conserve the Barnegat Bay, fresh/local seafood and Island Beach State Park Naturalists providing free clamming and seining tours throughout the day.

For more information, please contact the Nature Center at 732-793-1315 or [email protected]

Brick Schools Deal With Aid Cuts
Sara Grillo
Sara Grillo is the Assistant News Editor/Writer at Micromedia Publications. She has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. Grillo studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. Readers can contact her by emailing [email protected]

