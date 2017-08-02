Goddard School Summer Shoe Drive Kicking In

TOMS RIVER – The Goddard Schools of Toms River (Route 70 and Bay Lea Ave.), Forked River and Wall are hosting a shoe drive throughout the month of August via a partnership with Soles4Soles, a Nashville-based nonprofit that collects and donates new and used shoes to those in need. Donate your slightly worn shoes to any local Goddard School shoe drop box, located at the Toms River Bank of America, Freehold CrossFit, and other locations. Any type of shoe can be donated. This is Goddard School’s first year doing this shoe drive. Shoes were collected the entire month of July as well, and so far the fundraiser has been a huge success.

Souls4Soles, originally founded as a disaster relief organization after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to people in 127 countries and in all 50 U.S. states since 2006.