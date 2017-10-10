Giveaways, Coloring Contest & More At Preferred’s Elderfest

TOMS RIVER – Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services is hosting Elderfest on Thursday, November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 815 Route 37.

Elderfest is a free expo with crafters, free health and wellness screenings, an adult coloring contest with a $500 first prize award, free bingo, a $100 gift card giveaway every 30 minutes, and more.

To enter the coloring contest, adults 18 years of age or older can pick up an official coloring page between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the front desk of Rose Garden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1579 Old Freehold Road in Toms River. The page must be colored using crayons, colored pencils or paints, and submitted at Elderfest between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. and must be present to claim the $500 prize.

Guests will also get a chance to meet WOBM-AM radio hosts Marianne Levy and Joel Markel, President and CEO of Preferred. Rose Garden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Bill Clanton Books/Coloring for Life are also sponsors of Elderfest.

For more information about Elderfest or Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, please contact Lisa Gallicchio, Director of Community Relations, at [email protected] or call 732-547-9886. Visit the website at preferredcares.com.