Endowment To Honor Outstanding Marketer

OCEAN COUNTY – One local dentist is honoring a special someone well-known throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties in a special way.

A memorial scholarship to honor marketing whiz Joanne Reynolds was set up by long-time client Dr. Ron Rotem, dentist at Rotem Dental Care. The Joanne Reynolds Marketing Scholarship, an initial-$10,000 scholarship set up at the Ocean County College Foundation, will be awarded to an outstanding student studying marketing or business.

Reynolds founded her own marketing and media company in 2001 and was well-known throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. She lost her battle with pancreatic cancer last October. Rotem, one of her long-term clients, wanted to do something in her honor.

“Joanne took care of us for almost 20 years, always looking out for our best interests. She was a trusted friend who will be greatly missed,” Rotem said.

Donations to the scholarship can be made payable to Ocean County College Foundation, Joanne Reynolds Scholarship. The mailing address is OCC Foundation, One College Drive, P.O. Box 2001, Toms River, NJ 08754.