Dress Your Pet Up For A Halloween Pet Parade

TOMS RIVER – Halloween has always been a fun time to find that perfect costume for the children and even adults, but nowadays dressing up our four-legged friends is just as exciting. That’s why the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) is back hosting its annual Halloween Pet Parade and 10th Annual Furfest this Saturday, October 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ocean County Freeholder Gerry P. Little, Liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health said, “This is our 10th consecutive year hosting the dog costume parade and it’s always the biggest event of the year at the animal facilities. We invite residents to come out for a great day of family fun.”

The highlight of the FurFest is the Halloween costume pet parade. Prizes and ribbons are awarded in the categories of Best, Funniest, Cutest, Scariest and Most Original costumes.

Brian Lippai, Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) Public Information Officer, shares,

“Residents really get into the spirit of Halloween by coming up with some very creative costumes for their four-legged friends. In the past we’ve had dogs dressed as lobsters, pilots, movie characters, famous athletes and so many spectacular ideas. What a better way to party with your pooch then dressing them up for Halloween and watching them strut their stuff.”

Daniel Regenye, Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) Public Health Coordinator, says, “The Furfest is also about showcasing the many lovable cats and dogs we have available for adoption at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility. Many people come to enjoy the costume parade while others come to the event to find their new best friend.”

Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari, added, “We like to encourage residents to adopt dogs and cats from shelters as opposed to puppy mills. We have so many wonderful animals to choose from and keep in mind that they all are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and receive age-appropriate vaccinations.”

The Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, operated under the care of the Ocean County Health Department, is located at 360 Haywood Road in Manahawkin in the Stafford Business Park. For more information regarding the Furfest or about adopting a pet, please call 609-978-0127 or 732-657-8086.

Visit the Ocean County Health Department website at ochd.org.