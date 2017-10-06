College Corner: Where Yesterday’s High School Athletes Excel Today

Welcome to the College Corner, a look at how former local high school athletes are faring at the collegiate level.

Senior Kevin Veltre (Brick Memorial) was one of the top men’s cross country runners in NCAA Division III last season for the Rowan University Profs.

And the former Mustang got off to a fast start this year, crossing the finish line for first place in 25:48.26 and leading the Profs past host Stockton University 17-46 over the 8-kilometer distance.

Veltre last year was fifth at the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship meet (25:21.42), 13th at the Atlantic Region meet in 24:50.0 and 161st at the NCAA Division III Championships in 25:46.4.

Stockton update: Stockton’s Joe D’Amico (Central Regional) was named the Osprey of the Week in men’s cross country after placing fourth in the loss to Rowan in 26:54.63.

Named the Osprey of the Week in women’s tennis was Amanda El-Khouri (Brick Memorial).

She won 6-2, 6-2 at sixth singles in Stockton’s 8-1 loss to Wilmington of Delaware. The ex-Mustang teamed with Toms River North graduate Emily Steinberg for an 8-0 win at doubles in the Ospreys’ 9-0 conquest of William Paterson.

In women’s soccer, Nicole Pallante (Brick) posted her first shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Emmanuel.

Including a 3-0 loss to Scranton, the former Green Dragon kicked out eight shots overall. She made nine saves as the Ospreys went 1-2.

In field hockey, Victoria Calazzo (Southern Regional) was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week and the Osprey of the Week.

She scored one goal and made a defensive save in a 3-0 win over New Paltz. She allowed a goal on a penalty stroke in a 1-0 loss to Swarthmore.

Shot saver: Cedar Crest College junior Morgan Maddock (Brick) made 14 saves in a 1-0 loss to New Jersey City University in women’s soccer.

Carpino aids win: Rowan senior back Michelle Carpino (Brick Township) assisted on the second goal of the match in the Profs’ 5-0 win over Marymount.

Setting, spiking: Rowan freshman Lauren Horbacewicz (Toms River East) helped the Profs past Rutgers University-Newark 3-0 in women’s volleyball.

The 5-foot-10 freshman middle hitter finished the event with eight kills as Rowan prevailed 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14. She ended the second set with a kill and blasted home two kills as the Profs opened the final set with a 9-1 run.

Brookdale Community College sophomore defensive specialist Johanna Williams (Jackson Memorial) scored 11 points and spiced her showing with five kills in a 3-0 win over Rowan College at Gloucester County.

The Jersey Blues won the first set 25-6, captured the second 25-21 and prevailed in the third 25-9.

Duo contributes: Sophomore midfielder Diana VanSickle (Brick) and freshman keeper Ashley Tutzauer saw action for Cabrini in its 4-0 win over New Jersey City University.

VanSickle netted one goal. Tutzauer notched the win without facing a shot on goal.

Vikings compete: Ocean County College freshman Kyle Sarno (Barnegat) and Jessica Reis (North) placed 11th and 10th, respectively, in the men’s and women’s cross country 8K races at the Duke’s Invitational at Cumberland County College.

The men’s event consisted of nearly 70 runners. A total of 32 athletes competed in the women’s event.

Ignatowicz signs: Former Toms River South and Rowan standout Vinny Ignatowicz has signed a professional contract to play for the Philadelphia Fury of the American Soccer League.

He played for the Profs from 2013-16. He scored 46 points on 17 goals and 12 assists in 68 career games (59 starts). He put home five match-winning goals. He was named to the 2016 All-New Jersey Athletic Conference first team and received honorable mention in 2014.

He was a team captain and a National Soccer Coaches Association of America South Atlantic All-Region second team selection as a senior. Rowan twice advanced to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament during his time with the team.

The ASL is a developmental league that provides American players with professional playing opportunities as well as a direct pathway into the major leagues around the world.

Gaul leads on links: Howell Township resident Daniel Gaul, a sophomore fire science major, has been named the captain of the New Jersey City University men’s golf team.

The former Manalapan player made the 2016-17 Capital Athletic Conference Academic team.

This season, he fired a 96 for 27th among 33 players at the SUNY Cobleskill Jug Classic at the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club in Cobleskill, N.Y. NJCU was second among six teams.

He tied a teammate for second place with an 81 (40-41) in a 330-370 win over Bryn College at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

Gaul forced the tie with a par on the 18th hole. He birdied the 183-yard par three 15th. He notched nine pars.

Kohles honored: Rowan graduate Glenn Kohles (East) earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Kohles graduated with a degree in law and justice studies and minors in political science and psychology. He starred in the discus and shot put for the Profs.

College Corner is written by veteran Jersey Shore sports writer Chris Christopher. In the not too distant future, Chris will debut Grid Gossip, which will report on the exploits of former local high school football players in college action. Please send tips to Chris at [email protected].