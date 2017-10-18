Celebrity Filled Superhero Superfest Comic-Con

TOMS RIVER – Press Communications, LLC will host their first-ever Superhero Superfest event on November 4 at the Toms River High School North Arena from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superhero Superfest is an interactive, family-friendly comic-con for the superhero/comic book/sci-fi super fan. Press Communication’s mission for this event is to help young people follow their passion of creativity, art and expression. The event will feature celebrity icons, including Star Trek Deep Space Nine star Rene Auberjonois and Fear The Walking Dead star Danay Garcia. Auberjonois and Garcia will hold autograph signings and deliver an hour presentation at the event.

The guest list will also feature NFL stars Sean Landeta, Eric Dorsey and Stephen Baker, plus reality star Gina Maria from Big Brother, the 501st Legion, the Mandalorian Mercs and a special appearance by the USS Challenger (The Jersey Shore Chapter of STARFLEET, Star Trek Fan Association). The event will include over 75 exhibits, plus meet and greets with local artists and creators who will be set up in the Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation’s Artists and Writer’s Alley (located inside the Arena at the event). Auto sponsor Toms River Mitsubisi and Toms River Volkswagen will also have vehicles displayed out front.

At this comic-con guests will be able to meet celebrities, become “superhero certified” at the “superhero challenges” that will be set up around the arena, shop for comics and collectibles from over 100 vendors, try out the Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck, and enter COSPLAY costume contests throughout the day. Some interactive games and workshops include: The Harry Potter Experience, Jedi Academy, Nerf Turf Challenge, Cosplay Fun & Contests, Prop Making & Cosplay Workshops, Superhero Sprint and the High Speed Chase. There will also be a 360 photo booth, face painting, bounce houses and photo ops.

One lucky grand prize winner will also win an all-inclusive vacation package to the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa courtesy of Travelsmiths.

For additional details, visit superherosuperfest.com.