Celebrities Come For The First Annual Superhero Superfest

OCEAN COUNTY – It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s SUPERHERO SUPERFEST! Press Communications, LLC will host their Inaugural SUPERHERO SUPERFEST event on November 4th, 2017 at the Toms River High School North Arena in Toms River from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superhero Superfest is an interactive, FAMILY FRIENDLY, “comic-con” for the superhero/comic book/sci-fi SUPER FAN. Press Communication’s mission for this event is to help young people follow their passion of creativity, art and expression. The event will feature celebrity icons including: Star Trek Deep Space Nine star, Rene Auberjonois, and Fear The Walking Dead Star, Danay Garcia. Auberjonois and Garcia will hold autograph signings and deliver an hour presentation at the event.

The guest list will also feature NFL Stars Sean Landeta, Eric Dorsey, Stephen Baker, reality star Gina Maria (from Big Brother), The 501st Legion, The Mandalorian Mercs, and a special appearance by The USS Challenger (The Jersey Shore Chapter of STARFLEET, Star Trek Fan Association). The event will include over seventy-five exhibits, plus meet and greets with local artists and creators who will be showcased in The Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation’s Artist And Writer’s Alley (located inside the Arena at the event). Auto Sponsor Toms River Mitsubishi and Toms River Volkswagen will also have vehicles displayed out front.

Guests will be able to meet celebrities, become “Superhero Certified” at various Superhero Challenges presented by iPlay America, shop for comics and collectibles, try out the Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck, and enter COSPLAY costume contests throughout the day. Additional interactive games and workshops include: The Harry Potter Experience, Jedi Academy, Nerf Turf Challenge, Prop Making & Cosplay Workshops, Superhero Sprint, and the High Speed Chase. There will also be a 360 photo booth, face painting, bounce houses, and the New Jersey’s Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor’s “Zombie Photo Experience”.

One lucky grand prize winner will also win an all-inclusive vacation package to the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa courtesy of Travelsmiths of Point Pleasant.

For additional details please visit www.superherosuperfest.com.