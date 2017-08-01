Celebrate Elvis Presley At The Ocean County Library

BERKELEY – Elvis is in the building! He’ll be in two buildings in fact as part of a musical lecture series in August that will focus on the legendary career of Elvis Presley.

“Elvis Unplugged” will focus on Presley’s life and the historical moments that shaped our world. Each of these programs will focus on a different time in Elvis’s life.

One lecture will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the Berkeley Branch, 30 Station Road, 732-269-2144, and will explore his career during the 1960s.

Another lecture is at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28 at the Tuckerton Branch, 380 Bay Ave., 609-296-1470, and will examine his troubled life in the 1970’s including his untimely death.

The programs are free, but registration is required. You can register by calling the branches or visiting theoceancountylibrary.org.