Bartley Honors Their Heroes

JACKSON – Bartley Healthcare recognizes their Veterans every year by having a celebration, bringing together friends and families. Every year, Bartley Healthcare takes some of their Vets to a Veterans Day Dinner to be recognized and thanked for their service to the country.

The celebratory dinner was at the AMVETS Post 2, in Jackson. Al Llin, a United States veteran, volunteered to drive all of their Vets on the Bartley Bus. Shawn O’Connor, also an army veteran, from Bartley’s Maintenance Department, accompanied Al in taking these honorary residents to the celebration. Bartley’s Vets who attended the dinner were Edward Tremblay and Charles Ecks, from The Orchards At Bartley, and Stanley Bruh and Matt Mcloughlin from Bartley Healthcare.

Veterans Day honors the brave men and women, living and dead, who have fought America’s battles, past and present. Bartley Healthcare always shows the most respect and gratitude to their veterans, for the sacrifices that they have made for our freedom.