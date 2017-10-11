Autumn Ridge Townhome Community to Host Harvest Fest

OCEAN COUNTY – Autumn Ridge, a distinctive community of brand new garage townhomes located in Ocean County (NJ) will be the site of a Harvest Fest event on Saturday, October 21st between 11 AM and 3 PM. This celebration of the autumn season will offer a variety of enjoyable activities as well as free food, games, tours of the decorated model and a chance to Meet the Builder.“

Autumn Ridge is a wonderful place to live and we want to invite families of all sizes and ages to experience our beautiful townhomes while having fun at our Harvest Fest event,” notes Marketing Director Debbie Buragina.

“We’ve planned a fun-filled day that will feature food trucks serving specialty cuisine; pumpkin hunt, crafts, music, harvest maze plus games and activities for the kids.”

Interested homebuyers will have the opportunity to tour the decorated model, visit homes under construction with the Autumn Ridge construction team and take advantage of valuable incentives that will only be offered to those who register during the Harvest Fest event.

Priced from the $230’s, the spacious townhomes at Autumn Ridge are packed with exciting features such as, roomy, three-bedroom- 2 ½ bath floorplans, stainless steel appliances, attached garages, volume ceilings, and elegant master bedroom and bath suites.

The carefree townhome lifestyle includes all exterior maintenance, so Autumn Ridge homeowners will have plenty of time to enjoy local shopping, recreation, ocean beaches and fine restaurants in addition to many other shore amenities.

Autumn Ridge is located at 3085 Ridgeway Rd., (Route 571) in Manchester (NJ). For more information about the community visit: autumnridgenj.com or call 732-849-3061.