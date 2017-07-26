ATM Skimmer Found In Point Pleasant Rite Aid

POINT PLEASANT – A skimming device was recently found on an ATM inside the Rite Aid on Bridge Avenue, according to Point Pleasant Police.

Store management located a device installed on the ATM machine on July 24 and notified authorities. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the skimmer may have been put there on July 17, making anyone who used this particular ATM between July 17 and 24 vulnerable to fraud. Police suggest those individuals closely monitor their debit card activity over the next few months. If any suspicious or unauthorized activity is located on their accounts, they should contact the Point Pleasant Police Department to file a report.

ATM skimming devices unlawfully collect debit card data and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) from people who use an ATM while the skimming device is installed. Many of these devices fit right over existing card readers and look like they are part of the machine. Often a pinhole camera is set up in view of the keypad so criminals can capture PIN numbers. To combat this threat, police advise debit cardholders to cover the keypad with one hand while entering their PIN number with the other hand.

These devices are also typically set up by criminals in a matter of seconds, and can lead to loose or unsecure looking ATM parts. If the card reader or any part of the machine looks unsecure, do not use it and immediately notify the bank or the police.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the incident is advised to contact the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060.