Preferred Home Health’s Joel Markel To Be Honored For Philanthropy

LAKEWOOD – Joel Markel, President of Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services (PHHC) and host of the radio show Preferred Company is being honored by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce as one of its 2017 Citizens of the Year.

The ceremony and reception to honor Markel and other Citizens of the Year will take place at the Eagle Ridge Golf Club, 2 Augusta Blvd. on Thursday, November 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

PHHC, based in Eatontown, provides a wide range of medical and non-medical home health care services from pediatric to geriatric care in eight areas in New Jersey and three in Pennsylvania.

Markel, along with his wife Stephanie, who is a retired dentist, dedicate much of their time toward philanthropy, including support for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, where Joel is chairman emeritus and served as president for three years.

The Markels also created the Ryan Markel Memorial Fund in honor of their son, who sought medical care at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) over 20 years ago and ultimately passed away of liver cancer and related complications. The fund provides support that gives children at a West Philadelphia homeless shelter medical checkups, and has since evolved into the Homeless Health Initiative, or HHI. Hundreds of volunteers – doctors, nurses, dentists, social works and specialists – now offer free health services to children and their families in three emergency housing shelters through HHI.

Markel’s passion for helping children does not end there. He has also served on the board of New Jersey-based Circle Life Foundation, which has a mission to provide palliative care for seriously ill and dying children, as well as offers support for their families.

His radio show Preferred Company airs on five radio stations throughout the state, addressing topics such as the senior community, caregivers, charitable and nonprofit causes, and various health and wellness topics alongside co-host Marianne Levy.

Townsquare Media renamed its fourth floor WOBM-AM studio in the Bob Levy Broadcast Center to “The Preferred Home Health Care Studio.”

Markel has also successfully brought to life his own historical roots within the Holocaust. As the son of a Hungarian Auschwitz survivor, he wanted to honor the experience his mother and millions of other victims of Jewish genocide endured. During a tour of the Roman Ghetto in 2004, he heard the story of Kappler’s Gold Extortion and decided to bring it to an American audience.

He created Oro Macht Frei, or Gold Will Set You Free, a 70-minute documentary that tells the story of the Roman Jewish experience during the Nazi occupation of Rome from September 1943 to June 1944. The film won Best International Documentary out of 15 submissions at the 13th Annual Garden State Film Festival in Atlantic City.

In addition to speaking Hebrew frequently, he also speaks Spanish. Markel grew up in Bensonhurst, New York and graduated from CUNY Brooklyn with a B.S. in Accounting. He and his wife Stephanie are 30-year residents of Monmouth County and have two sons – James is an attorney in New York and Lane is a recent college graduate.

Tickets for the Citizens of the Year event cost $110 and include a premium open bar, buffet dinner and dessert. Kosher food will be available upon request.

Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are available and range from $200 to $1,500. For questions, or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact Denise Esposito, Executive Assistant of the Lakewood Chamber at 732-363-0012 or [email protected].