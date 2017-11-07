LoBiondo Won’t Seek Re-Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Citing political polarization that leads to gridlock in Congress, U.S. Representative Frank A. LoBiondo (R-02) issued a statement declaring that he will not run for re-election.

“As some of my closest colleagues have also come to realize, those of us who came to Congress to change Washington for the better through good governance are now the outliers,” he wrote in a press release. “Today, a vocal and obstinate minority within both parties has hijacked good legislation in pursuit of no legislation.”

LoBiondo, 71, said that he is in good health, and that his health has nothing to do with his decision to leave. His decision is also not based on the support of the voters, who have kept him in that position since 1995. Prior to that, he was an Assemblyman from 1988 to 1994, and a Cumberland County Freeholder from 1984 to 1988.

“As a freeholder, Assemblyman and now Congressman I always looked for solutions that produce real world results built upon cooperation and partnerships,” he wrote. “People before politics has always been my philosophy and my motivation. Regrettably, our nation is now consumed by increasing political polarization; there is no longer middle ground to honestly debate issues and put forward solutions.”

He took a moment to look back on his career, and noted specifically his work on increasing veterans’ services, strengthening homeland security, growing the aviation industry, and encouraging beach replenishment projects.

He said he and his wife are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives, and will remain in southern New Jersey.

“I am sincerely humbled by the trust and responsibility the voters of New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District placed in me. I am deeply appreciative of the lifetime friendships I have made across the 8 counties I represent. I am forever grateful to my talented and dedicated staff that have worked in the Washington and Mays Landing offices over the years,” he wrote. “For a boy who grew up on a farm in Rosenhayn and looked to his father as a role model of how to do the right thing for the right reason, it has been a privilege to be South Jersey’s voice in Congress. I have always been focused, committed and determined to represent the people of South Jersey with honor and respect. The truly remarkable, caring and thoughtful people I have had the opportunity to meet, work alongside, and represent are the most rewarding gift that I will always remember and cherish.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers released a statement about his retirement.

“For more than 20 years, Congressman Frank LoBiondo has proven to be a steadfast advocate for veterans and utilized his private sector experience to champion vital reforms for his constituents in South Jersey,” Stivers said.