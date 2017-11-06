JCP&L Warns Customers Of Scam

NEW JERSEY – Jersey Central Power & Light is warning its customers of yet another scam making its way through communities.

Customers may receive phone calls from someone posing as an electric company employee, threatening to shut off power unless an immediate payment is made using a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card.

JCP&L wants it customers to know that while it may call to remind customers that a payment is past due, an explanation of how payments may be made will be offered. No JCP&L representative will demand payment using a prepaid debit card.

Customers who receive such calls should contact JCP&L at 800-662-3115.

For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/paymentoptions.