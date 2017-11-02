JCP&L To Hold Info Sessions For Institute Training Program

MORRISTOWN – Information sessions for Jersey Central Power & Light’s (JCP&L) Power System Institute (PSI) line and substation worker training programs will be held at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Nov. 2, and Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg on Nov. 8.

PSI offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Electric Utility Technology. Tuition and required books and lab fees are paid by JCP&L for qualified students. Students with the right grades and skills will have the potential to be hired upon graduation. The information sessions feature representatives of the colleges and JCP&L to discuss career opportunities and provide information about enrollment for the fall 2018 semester.

The information sessions are scheduled for:

Brookdale Community College, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Student Life Center, Navesink Rooms I, II, III, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

Raritan Valley Community College, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Grand Conference Rooms 1 & 2, 118 Lamington Road, Branchburg.

An invitation to attend the information session is not required. For additional information, visit firstenergycorp.com/psi or the colleges’ websites at brookdalecc.edu or raritanval.edu. Information is also available by calling 1-800-829-6801.