JCP&L Appoints New Manager Of Emergency Preparedness

NEW JERSEY – Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has a new manager of Emergency Preparedness, a role that acts as a liaison between federal, state and local emergency preparedness organizations.

Kimberly S. Contos, a graduate of Ramapo College of New Jersey who joined the company in 2007 as a supervisor of customer accounting, will take on the role and oversee JCP&L’s preparedness initiatives, helping to ensure a prompt and effective response to emergency events, including weather-related damage.

Contos transitioned to the human resources department in 2011 and became distribution technical supervisor for JCP&L transmission construction and maintenance in 2012.

“Kim has served as a team leader during JCP&L storm events and is an experienced supervisor with a background in managing regulatory and reliability commitments,” said Mark Jones, Vice President of Operations for JCP&L. “Her abilities in storm response, planning, management, and relationship building will strengthen our emergency preparedness organization.”

Contos fills the shoes of Rae Mallin, who retired earlier this year.

For more information, visit jcp-l.com.