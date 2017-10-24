JCP&L Appoints New Manager Of Emergency Preparedness

By
Sara Grillo
-
Kimberly S. Contos will take over as JCP&L’s new Manager of Emergency Preparedness. (Photo courtesy JCP&L)

NEW JERSEY – Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has a new manager of Emergency Preparedness, a role that acts as a liaison between federal, state and local emergency preparedness organizations.

Kimberly S. Contos, a graduate of Ramapo College of New Jersey who joined the company in 2007 as a supervisor of customer accounting, will take on the role and oversee JCP&L’s preparedness initiatives, helping to ensure a prompt and effective response to emergency events, including weather-related damage.

Contos transitioned to the human resources department in 2011 and became distribution technical supervisor for JCP&L transmission construction and maintenance in 2012.

“Kim has served as a team leader during JCP&L storm events and is an experienced supervisor with a background in managing regulatory and reliability commitments,” said Mark Jones, Vice President of Operations for JCP&L. “Her abilities in storm response, planning, management, and relationship building will strengthen our emergency preparedness organization.”

Contos fills the shoes of Rae Mallin, who retired earlier this year.

For more information, visit jcp-l.com.

SHARE
Previous articlePrimeTime Center Opens 3rd Location In Brick
Next articleBeachwood Seeks Info On Slashing
Sara Grillo
Sara Grillo is the Assistant News Editor/Writer at Micromedia Publications. She has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. Grillo studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. Readers can contact her by emailing [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR