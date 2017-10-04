Girl Scouts Of The Jersey Shore Appoints New CEO

NEW JERSEY – A leader in the Monmouth County workforce world is taking over the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, which serves over 10,000 girls ages 5-18 in both Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Eileen M. Higgins has served as executive director of the Monmouth County Workforce Development Board for the past nine years, where she is responsible for distributing all state and federal money toward workforce activities within the county.

“I’m honored that the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore’s board of directors selected me to lead this life-changing organization for girls,” said Higgins, who lives in Fair Haven. “For almost a decade I’ve helped young adults enter the workforce and I’ve seen the difficulties they face and the obstacles they must overcome. I look forward to leading an organization that makes an impact at a younger age and prepares girls for a lifetime of success and leadership, in all its forms.”

The Girl Scouts’ previous CEO, Susan H. McClure, retired on September 30 after leading the group for 18 years.

“Stepping away is a bitter-sweet moment for me,” said McClure. “For almost two decades I’ve been dedicated to the Girl Scout mission to help young girls become women of courage, confidence and character. Looking back on my time with Girl Scouts my memory is filled with images of young girls who grew to become strong, successful women.”

Hannah Morgan, 18, a first-year biomedical engineering student at The College of New Jersey, who was recently honored by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore as a 2017 Young Woman of Distinction, spoke highly of McClure’s accomplishments as CEO.

“Sue has been the face of Girl Scouts as long as I can remember,” said Morgan, one of three active Girl Scouts in Monmouth and Ocean counties who was born the week McClure began her tenure with Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. “The support she provided to my Girl Scout robotics team helped me decide I want to become an engineer. There is no way to fully thank her for her leadership and the legacy she’s leaving.”

Higgins will kick off her new role by leading the council’s delegation to G.I.R.L. 2017 from October 6 to 8 in Columbus, Ohio, the largest gathering of girls and women in the world, where over 10,000 innovators and leaders will come together to learn, network and be inspired.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, or to become a member, visit jerseyshoregirlscouts.org or call 800-785-2090.