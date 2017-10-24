All-Care Physical Therapy Competes For Ocean Of Love

NEW JERSEY – As often as possible, employees of All-Care Physical Therapy Center like to bring some extra sunshine to their communities. In past years they have walked for Arthritis, run through the mud for MS, adopted families for the holidays, built bicycles for children, and this year was no exception. The 9 offices throughout Ocean and Monmouth County competed to see who could raise the most for a charity of their choosing. The entire staff voted and collectively chose Ocean of Love.

Ocean of Love is dedicated to making sure that children with cancer have as normal a life as possible. They offer support in the form of providing transportation to and from treatments, food baskets, assistance with household expenses, counseling, support groups, and occasionally goodies and trinkets for the children.

All-Care has facilities in Barnegat, Brick, Forked River, Toms River, Whiting, Manchester, Jackson, and now Freehold. The staff is dedicated to giving their patients a positive experience, and even offers free transportation to and from their appointments, as well as in-home physical therapy and OT hand therapy in addition to outpatient services.

Call 1-855-3ALLCARE for more information.