Trailer Flips Over On Parkway During Rush Hour (Video)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – It could have been a total catastrophe during a busy summer rush hour.

That’s how to best describe an accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon, when an SUV towing a trailer jack-knifes and overturns. It looked like a scene out of a Vin Diesel movie.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the 4 p.m. incident near Exit 100 on the southbound side on Monday. Some lanes were temporarily closed during the cleanup and investigation.

State police say 66-year-old Roger Logan of Jackson was at the wheel of the Ford Expedition when the trailer overturned. He was unharmed and no other vehicles were involved.

Footage of the accident was captured on a smartphone camera from Barnegat resident Nick Brinson.