Soccer Treasurer Charged With Stealing $457K From League

FREEHOLD – The former treasurer of Freehold Soccer League has been charged with theft after he allegedly stole $457,000 from the league, using the money to finance his own personal expenses, including thousands of dollars paid to Verizon Wireless and Honda of Freehold.

A Monmouth County grand jury returned the 14-count indictment that charged 58-year-old Anthony Gallo of Freehold Township, leaving him to face up to ten years in a New Jersey state prison if he is convicted on the second degree charges, and additional prison time if convicted on third and fourth degree offenses.

The year-long investigation began in March 2016 after the president of the Freehold Soccer League realized bills for uniforms were unpaid and that funds were missing from the league’s bank accounts.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation that discovered Gallo was writing checks to himself, to cash, as well as to his company Beacon Financial Services, in excess of $300,000. Over $120,000 in ATM withdrawals were also made from the league’s bank account, and $25,000 was used for Gallo’s own personal expenses.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen is handling the case, and Gallo is being represented by Tara Breslow of Red Bank.