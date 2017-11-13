NEW JERSEY – The goal was to assist families in need. A local athlete made that happen Nov. 9.

Ocean County native and soccer star Christie Pearce Rampone, with her daughters Reece and Rylie, helped deliver 2,000 turkeys and 2,000 pounds of fresh produce from ShopRite to Fulfill, formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

“I’m really excited to be here today to help ShopRite provide good, nutritious food to our neighbors in need, and I’m thankful for partners like Fulfill food bank and the great work they do to help feed people and fight food insecurity in Ocean and Monmouth counties,” Pearce Rampone said.

ShopRite makes donations to local food banks each year, having delivered 60 tons of turkeys to food banks in six states where the store operates. Peace Rampone’s delivery was the last stop on the delivery route for donations.

“Fighting hunger in the community is at the heart of ShopRite’s charitable giving, and ShopRite’s annual donation of 60 tons of turkeys to food banks means that thousands of families in need will have the opportunity to sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” Christine Magyarits, ShopRite’s Community Relations Manager, said.

Rampone, a four-time Olympian and gold medalist, served as captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, the longest serving from 2008-2015. She is the only member to be part of two Women’s World Cup Championship teams in 1999 and 2015. She’s also a four-time Olympian and gold medalist.