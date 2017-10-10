Shoreline Heart Walk Raises $175K For Research

ASBURY PARK – On Sunday, October 1, nearly 1,200 people from Monmouth and Ocean County showed up to the Asbury Park Boardwalk for the American Heart Association’s Shoreline Heart Walk, which raised over $175,000 for heart and stroke research and education.

Participants walked the revitalized boardwalk for either 1 or 3 miles and took part in activities focused in cardiovascular wellness, such as health screenings and demonstrations in CPR, exercise and nutrition.

Leading the walk were local survivor ambassadors, including Toni DiRienzo of Lakewood, Howard Schoor of Asbury Park – both heart disease survivors – and Catherine Zalewski of Marlboro, a two-time stroke survivor. They each shared their personal and touching stories with walk participants during the opening ceremony.

“I was honored to support the Shoreline Heart Walk this year with my family and friends,” said Zalewski. “It was heartwarming to see the Jersey Shore community come together to support this life-saving cause.”

The Shoreline Health Walk was sponsored locally by Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey Natural Gas, RWJBarnabas Health, Marquis Rehab, Howard Schoor Art, as well as media sponsors WBJB 90.5, 105.7 The Hawk, Beach Radio, 92.7 WOBM and 94.3 The Point.

“The Shoreline Heart Walk was a huge success for supporting heart and stroke research,” stated Brett Sealove, MD, FACC, RPVI, cardiologist and partner at Monmouth Cardiology Associates and chair of the 2017 Shoreline Heart Walk. “We hope that all walk participants learned more about heart and stroke risks and will take steps to live Healthy For Good in our communities.”

The American Heart Association recently launched a Healthy For Good movement aimed at providing evidence-based healthy living recommendations for families. The initiative circulates around four key areas – Eat Smart, Add Color, Move More and Be Well.

To donate to the Shoreline Heart Walk, visit ShorelineHeartWalk.org. To learn more about Healthy For Good, visit heart.org/healthyforgood.