Sheriff Golden Encourages Child Safety Through Seek 9-1-1 Program

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Now that school is in session, Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to be bringing back the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office SEEK (Sheriff’s Emergency Education for Kids) 9-1-1 program, which teaches first grade students how to dial 9-1-1 properly.

On September 12 and September 19, first graders from the Bradley Beach Elementary School and Spring Lake Heights Elementary School, respectively, were presented with SEEK 9-1-1, which is offered to elementary schools throughout Monmouth County.

“The importance of using the 9-1-1 emergency call number is vital to public safety,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “The goal of SEEK 9-1-1 is to teach children how to get help quickly for their own safety and for their families.”

The SEEK 9-1-1 program includes a fun video featuring animated characters who learn how the 9-1-1 system works. Instructors who conduct the program through the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office gives the students an overview of when to dial 9-1-1, and, provides them with a hands on interactive session using telephone simulators to role play various emergency scenarios. Scenarios include what happens when a child hangs up without speaking to a 9-1-1 public safety telecommunicator, handling an injury, what to do if you are home alone and see a prowler and when it is not appropriate to call 9- 1-1.

The Monmouth County 9-1-1 Communications Center serves 45 municipalities and two government installations and receives approximately 1,600 calls per day. A large percentage of the 9-1-1 calls received are wrong numbers, prank calls, hang ups or non-emergencies. During the presentation, SEEK 9-1-1 instructors emphasize the appropriate times to call 9-1-1 and when other non-emergency phone numbers should be used.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to safety and youth education and we’re proud to make the SEEK 9- 1-1 program available to all elementary schools in Monmouth County,” said Sheriff Golden. “It’s important for students and adults to remember to SEEK 9-1-1 during an emergency.”