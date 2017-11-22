Officials: New Monmouth County Website To Be More Efficient

HOWELL – Expressing a need for a streamlined website for residents to find services they need, the county clerk’s office has unveiled the new monmouthcountyclerk.com.

“We are very excited to provide a new website and to continue our commitment to increasing technology here at the clerk’s office,” said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “The new website will be a valuable resource to help Monmouth County residents navigate our office’s numerous divisions and variety of services.”

The new website is designed to make it easier for residents to find the services and information they need, Hanlon explained. This is done through dropdown menus, navigation buttons, and a search menu.

The site is designed to be readable on handheld devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as home computers, she said.

This improved website is another step in digital improvements across the county, she said, joining the new site MonmouthCountyVotes.com and the free elections app, called Monmouth County Votes.

Those wanting more information on services provided by the clerk’s office are encouraged to contact the office at [email protected].