New And Old-Fashioned Fun: The Monmouth County Fair

MONMOUTH COUNTY – The 43rd Annual Monmouth County Fair laid out its goods on the East Freehold Showgrounds this year from July 26 to 30, offering up live music, rides, games, jugglers, animals, and of course, fair food.

Although some things have become more modern, the county stuck to its agricultural roots by offering a Living History Tent with quilting, cow milking, butter making, 19th century bread making and banjo music demonstrations.

There were also show rings where Robinson’s Racing Pigs, the Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show performed. Areas were dedicated to the Master Gardeners, Central Jersey Beekeepers Association and Deep Cut Gardens, as well as pottery, rug hooking and woodturning demonstrations.

The Fair is presented by the Monmouth County Park system in conjunction with the Monmouth County 4-H, so there were also plenty of 4-H tents with youngsters showing off rabbits, poultry, sheep and livestock.

Entertainment highlights were listening to pop and indie-rock songs by singer Nicole Atkins and comedic relief by Hilby the German Juggler.

Next year’s Monmouth County Fair 2018 is already scheduled for July 25 to 29.