Music Is In The Air The Monmouth County Fair

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Fair is almost here and brings with it a musical lineup that is sure to please. From local favorites to rising stars, each night the Fair features live music on the main stage. The fun kicks off with the Moroccan Sheepherders on Wednesday, July 26 at 8:15 and 9:30 p.m. Loose and improvisational, the band takes classic covers and originals to another dimension with their primal, tribal vibe.

Jackson Pines takes the stage on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Led by singer-songwriter Joe Makoviecki, this indie folk band recently released its album Purgatory Road. Then on Friday, July 28, talented young musicians from Lakehouse Music Academy perform at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Things really heat up when local artist Nicole Atkins brings her rich, throaty voice and blend of pop and indie-rock songs to the stage on Saturday, July 29 at 8:15 and 9:30 p.m. Her fourth studio album Goodnight Rhonda Lee is described as a vintage soul album inspired by legendary artists like Dusty Springfield, Candi Staton, Roy Orbison and Janis Joplin.

Then The Chuck Lambert Band brings the blues to life on Sunday, July 30 at 12 and 1:45 p.m. Incorporating modern electric blues with more traditional forms, The Chuck Lambert Band is sure to deliver an unforgettable time.

Besides these terrific musical acts, be sure to catch this year’s other live entertainment acts including Bwana Jim Wildlife Show, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Mutts Gone Nuts, Hell on Wheels and World of Wonders & Escape Explosions.

The Fair gate is open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, July 26-28, from 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road. Admission is $8 per person. Children age 12 and under are free.

Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. For more information about the Fair, visit MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000.

The Monmouth County Fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.