Monmouth County Residents Urged To Clean Out Medicine Cabinets

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County will join the nation by taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 28, a day designed to encourage the disposal of unused, unwanted and expired medicine in light of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

A drop off site will be at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, 2500 Kozloski Road, and a sheriff’s officer will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office is a leader in the fight against drug abuse and is dedicated to this effort which helps reduce the amount of prescription drugs that are readily available to our children,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “Opiate and heroin abuse are often fueled by prescription drug abuse. This takeback is an opportunity to get unwanted, unused and expired medicine out of our homes and to law enforcement agencies for proper disposal.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Division, the goal of Take Back Day is for residents to get their medications in the hands of law enforcement – no questions asked – so they can be disposed of in a safe and non-hazardous manner, preventing them from getting into the wrong hands, or into the hands of community youth.

“It is important that the public become aware of the growing problem of prescription drug abuse among teens,” said Mary Pat Angelini, Chief Executive Officer, Preferred Behavioral Health Group. “I commend the sheriff’s office for its participation to this program, since it’s vital that unused, unwanted and expired drugs in medicine cabinets do not end up in the wrong hands.”

Monmouth County residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at any time at its permanent collection site, located at the front entrance of the Sherriff’s Office.