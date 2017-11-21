Monmouth County Police Academy Graduates 25 Corrections Officers

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden is proud to announce the graduation of 25 recruits from the 35th Basic Course for County Corrections Officers. The graduation, held at the Monmouth County Police Academy on Nov. 21, comes after the completion of an intense 12 week curriculum that prepares recruits for careers as corrections professionals.

“It takes dedication, courage and compassion to have a career in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden, whose agency runs the Monmouth County Police Academy. “As these corrections officers join the ranks of professional men and women, those values will guide them in safeguarding lives and property and preserving peace in a correctional environment. I commend the family and friends of today’s graduates for the support they provided to each of these graduates during the past 12 weeks of transition from recruit to corrections officer,”

Of the 25 recruits, 14 will serve at the Union County Department of Corrections, 10 will serve at the Middlesex County Department of Corrections and one will serve at the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division. Training for the Basic Course for County Corrections Officers is coordinated by Staff Sgt. Christopher Citarella of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division.

Throughout the 12 weeks, the corrections officers engaged in physical training and drills and learned how to properly use firearms, batons, handcuffing techniques and mechanical restraints. They were also trained in unarmed self-defense and emergency medical response. Classroom instruction included topics on law enforcement and ethics, stress management, contraband and evidence processing, characteristics of inmates and drug interdiction and identification.

“These selfless men and women have committed their professional lives to serving in public safety and I applaud them,” said Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and member of the Police Academy Board of Directors. “Their extensive training and personal character leave them well-prepared for a career in law enforcement and we are truly grateful for their efforts.”

“The outstanding men and women graduating today should be praised for choosing a career based on service,” said Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, a member of the Police Academy Board of Directors. “Being a corrections officer is challenging work but I have no doubt they have been expertly prepared thanks to the diligence and expertise of their instructors.”

The presentation of awards went to Leigh D. Smith Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division for marksmanship and academics, Kyle R. Reardon, Middlesex County Department of Corrections for physical training and Christian A. Paez, Middlesex County Department of Corrections for merit.

To date, 690 corrections officers have completed the Basic Course for County Corrections at the Monmouth County Police Academy.