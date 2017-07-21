Linskey Sworn In As First Assistant Prosecutor

FREEHOLD – After serving in the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for over three years as Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor, and in New Jersey’s law enforcement community for nearly two decades, Lori Linskey was sworn in on July 10 as First Assistant Prosecutor.

She becomes the first woman to own the title of First Assistant Prosecutor in Monmouth County.

In her previous role as Deputy Assistant Prosecutor, Linskey supervised the Appellate, Forfeiture, Professional Responsibilities, Open Public Records Act and Grant units, as well as the Victim-Witness and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) programs. Before joining the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, she spent 16 years with the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) within the state Office of the Attorney General, serving as Acting Bureau Chief, Deputy Attorney General and Senior Counsel with DCJ’s Prosecutors’ Supervision and Coordination Bureau. She primarily served as Ethics Liaison, working with all state prosecutors’ offices to conduct state-wide legal training and handle prosecutors’ office management reviews.

“Lori ran the point for the creation of many of our Office’s successful programs, including the “Unplugged and Alive” initiative to discourage distracted drivers across the county. She has also provided oversight of the Monmouth County Special Needs Registry to bridge the law enforcement and special needs communities. Lori has been a trusted advisor and I am truly fortunate to have her as a part of our team,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni in a press release.

Linskey graduated from Indiana University’s College of Arts and Sciences and Case Western Reserve University Law School. She was admitted to the bar in Ohio and New Jersey and is also a certified instructor with the New Jersey Police Training Commission.