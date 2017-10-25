High School Students Paint Downtown Freehold Spooky

FREEHOLD – Have you been shopping or dining around downtown Freehold over the past few days? Then you may have seen some Halloween-themed window designs.

Students from all six high schools in the Freehold Regional High School District put their paintbrushes to window glass on Wednesday, October 18 as part of the annual Halloween Spooktacular Window Painting Contest.

Nearly 50 local businesses had their storefront windows decorated based on paper designs the students created, as part of the well-loved tradition in Downtown Freehold.

Students took a lunch break and ate pizza donated by Federici’s Family Italian Restaurant, and when they were finished with their designs, a volunteer Spooktacular committee judged the spooky windows and determined winners for first, second, third place and honorable mention. Awards will be given out at the November 20 Board of Education meeting.

First place went to Freehold Township High School students Emily Almeida and Sarah Fakult for their piece titled “Pin the Ear on Van Gogh,” painted on Sophisticut, Throckmorton Street.

Second place went to Manalapan High School student Kim Joan for her illustration of Snow White with an apple, painted on CVS, West Main Street.

Third place went to Colts Neck High School students Alex Cavanaugh, Lauren Ettore, and Julianna Hannah for their interpretation of a skeleton face with flowing blue and white hair, painted on Two Rivers Bank, East Main Street.

Honorable mention went to Freehold High School student Flores Bolanos for her portrayal of a masked ballerina, painted on Town Center Dental, South Street.