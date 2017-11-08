Freeholder Incumbents Edge Out Rivals

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Freeholder Lillian G. Burry and Holmdel Deputy Mayor Pat Impreveduto, both Republicans, defeated Democrat challengers in the Nov. 7 election.

Burry will be serving her fifth term. She received 89,121 votes.

Impreveduto was put forth in place of Freeholder Gary J. Rich, who chose not to seek reelection. He received 86,640 votes.

The duo ran against Democrats Brian Wilton and Margie Donlon, who received 80,614 and 80,518 votes respectively.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s office reported 119 write-in votes for Freeholder.