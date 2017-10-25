Free Mobile App Helps “Monmouth County Votes”

FREEHOLD – County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon recently announced that the free mobile app “Monmouth County Votes” has recently been updated and can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play store, just in time for Election Day.

After downloading, residents can use the app to find out if they’re registered to vote, download voter registration or vote by mail forms, find their polling place, locate sample ballots and view election results.

“Monmouth County Votes utilizes modern technology to engage more citizens in the democratic process and to make information readily available to voters,” said Hanlon.

The goal of the app is to give voters easy access to all information concerning elections and voting. Push notifications can even be turned on to make residents aware of important voting deadlines.

“With the use of social media and smart phone apps, we live in a world where we are instantly informed about news,” said Hanlon. “With our Monmouth County Votes app, voters are immediately updated with the latest voter news and deadlines.”

Use the search term “Monmouth County Votes” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to locate and download the app for free.

For questions about downloading, contact the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at [email protected]

For questions about voting, call the Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.