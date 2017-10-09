CentraState To Offer Lecture On HPV Prevention

FREEHOLD – CentraState Medical Center is offering a free lecture about HPV (human papillomavirus) prevention on Tuesday, October 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at CentraState’s Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus, 901 W. Main Street, Freehold.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The lecture will be presented by nurse practitioner Lorraine Riker. Participants will learn all the facts about HPV, including how it is spread, how to avoid getting it, health problems that could result from it, and the vaccine that is recommended by the CDC for all girls and boys ages 11 to 12 to protect against cancers caused by HPV.

The event is free, however space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 732-308-0570 or visit livelifewellnj.com/events.

CentraState Healthcare System is a nonprofit community health organization consisting of an acute-care hospital, a health and wellness campus, three senior living communities, a Family Medicine Residency Program, and a charitable foundation. CentraState’s teaching program is sponsored by Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.