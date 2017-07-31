All-You-Can-Eat Steak Fundraiser Benefits Local EMS Squads

BRADLEY BEACH – The EMS Council of New Jersey 1st District Squads will host their 2nd Annual Steak Bake fundraiser, offering all-you-can-eat steak, salad, French fries, dessert, wine and beer. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the door.

The steak bake will take place on August 5 at the Bradley Beach Fire Department, 815 Main Street, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Squads in the EMS Council of New Jersey’s 1st District are Allenhurst Fire Department and First Aid Squad; Avon First Aid and Safety Squad; Bradley Beach First Aid Squad; Brielle EMS; Hamilton First Aid Squad; Manasquan First Aid Squad; Neptune City First Aid Squad; Neptune First Aid Squad; Ocean Grove Fire Department and First Aid Squad; South Belmar First Aid Squad; Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad; Wall Community First Aid Squad; and Wall Township First Aid and Rescue Squad.

The EMS Council of New Jersey is an 88-year-old nonprofit that represents 20,000 EMS volunteers and is connected with nearly 300 rescue squads throughout the state.