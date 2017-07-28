Annual Sheriff Youth Week Graduates 119

FREEHOLD – More than 100 Monmouth County teens recently graduated from the 25th Annual Sheriff Youth Week Program after completing four days of academy style training, exercise activities and instructional sessions led by local law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Shaun Golden kicked off the week by talking to the high-school-aged recruits about the meaning behind TEAM, Together Everyone’s Actions Matter. Each day of “camp” started off with a drill and ended with exercise. Throughout the week, the class of 119 learned about the various agencies within law enforcement, including the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division and 9-1-1 Communications Division, and received a tour of the Monmouth County Correctional Division.

“I’m proud of the entire Sheriff Youth Week class for staying the course and commend them for completing this intensive week of law enforcement training,” said Sheriff Golden in a press release. “The program provides the graduates with an opportunity to explore the realm of possibilities of a career in public safety. As a result, many will become our future leaders in law enforcement.”

A highlight of youth week was spending the day at the Situational Training And Response Simulator, or STARS facility, where recruits experienced the VirTra Simulator, a five-screened decision making and tactical firearms virtual threat simulator.

“I really like Sheriff Youth Week. It’s been a great experience to learn about the different aspects of law enforcement careers and provided me with an understanding of what it’s like to work in the profession,” said Matthew Mentonis of Marlboro in a press release.

The recruits also experienced K-9, Project Lifesaver, drone, dive team and motor vehicle stop demonstrations, as well as mock drills from the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Monmouth County Emergency Response Team. Presentations were given on topics such as gang and drug awareness, internet safety, basic first aid, the need for background checks and regimens for health and fitness.

“I’m proud of our students from Neptune Township who are able to participate in such a valuable program which provides them with a great opportunity,” said Richard Allen, principal of Poseidon Early College High School in a press release. “I commend the class for their hard work and perseverance and look forward to continuing such great partnerships with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.”

Mr. and the late Mrs. William W. Wingard of New Jersey Gravel & Sand in Wall Township have been sponsoring Sheriff Youth Week since 1992. They were acknowledged at the graduation ceremony for their dedication and commitment throughout the years by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders.